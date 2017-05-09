This couple did some serious cost cutting and paid off $159,000 of their debt

Owing $225K and on the brink of divorce, this couple turned their finances and lives around 2 Hours Ago | 03:55

The Huse family of Springdale, Arkansas, is doing everything just right.

High school sweethearts Scott, 49, and Claudia, 48, are fresh off of putting two daughters through college without any debt and they're about to pay off their mortgage by this October.

The couple now has a net worth of about $500,000, counting their home, retirement savings and an emergency fund.

What isn't obvious is the struggle Scott and Claudia went through about five years ago in order to bail themselves out of six-figure credit card debt, a failed small business, and marital turmoil.