Trump fires FBI Director Comey

President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey, according to a statement from White House spokesman Sean Spicer.

In a Tuesday statement, the press secretary said the president "terminated and removed" Comey from office "based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions."

In Trump's letter to Comey, the president said "It is essential that we find new leadership for the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission."

Three senior FBI and Department of Justice officials told NBC News that they had no warning or advance knowledge of Comey's dimissal. Some of the officials that spoke with NBC know Comey personally.

Trump's full letter to Comey is below: