Samsung just announced a version of the Galaxy S8 that international travelers should love

Samsung announced on Tuesday that interested customers can now buy a Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus for full price, without being tied to a wireless carrier.

The "unlocked" Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus means international travelers will be able to avoid expensive roaming fees charged by U.S. wireless carriers. The only catch, however, is they cost a more than a phone purchased through a wireless carrier. That's because they're not subsidized through contracts or device installment plans.

They're valuable if you travel a lot, though. With an unlocked smartphone, a traveler can take a smartphone into a foreign country and buy much more affordable service from a local wireless carrier. The savings alone can often offset the expensive up-front cost of an unlocked device.

The unlocked Galaxy S8 is available for preorder for $724.99 while the Galaxy S8 PLus costs $824.99. They'll be widely available beginning May 31 and can be purchased from Samsung.com or from Best Buy.