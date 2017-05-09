Wall Street seems to be stuck, but dull trading still sets records

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq eked out new record closes. The Dow logged its highest closing level since the March 1 high. Meanwhile, Wall Street's fear gauge, the VIX, sank to its lowest level in more than a decade. (CNBC)

Earnings out this morning include the quarterly numbers from Allergan (AGN), Discovery (DISCA), and Valeant (VRX). Dow component Walt Disney (DIS) leads this afternoon's after-the-bell results.

Dow stock Apple (AAPL) was higher in the premarket after Monday's rally pushed the tech stock over $800 billion in market value for the first time. Warren Buffett praised the company in a CNBC interview Monday.



On today's economic calendar, the government releases at 10 a.m. ET this morning its March wholesale inventories report and its March JOLTS, the Job Opportunities and Labor Turnover Survey.

The NFIB Index of Small Business Optimism posted another historically high reading in April, but expectations for future business conditions fell due to uncertainty over health-care reform.

Three regional central bank presidents speak today: Minneapolis Fed's Neel Kashkari at 9 a.m. ET, Boston Fed's Eric Rosengren at 1:05 p.m. ET, and Dallas Fed's Rob Kaplan at 4:15 p.m. ET.

Bitcoin topped $1,700 this morning after hitting $1,600 for the first time Monday. One major bitcoin investor warned of a near-term pullback, but said $4,000 over the next 14 months is possible. (CNBC)

A big move for the stock market it coming, and it will take stocks much higher. At least, that's what Oppenheimer technical analyst Ari Wald forecasts. (CNBC Trading Nation)