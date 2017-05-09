White House defends its handling of Michael Flynn firing

White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday defended the Trump administration's handling of Michael Flynn's firing amid criticism of how long it took the former national security advisor to leave the White House.

Former acting attorney general Sally Yates told a Senate panel Monday that she warned the White House that Flynn "essentially could be blackmailed" by Russia more than two weeks before he was fired. President Donald Trump removed Flynn in February after it was revealed that he had lied about the nature of his conversations with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the United States.

Spicer aimed to cast doubts on the credibility of Yates, a career Justice Department official who Trump fired after she declined to defend the first version of Trump's divisive restrictions on travel from several predominantly Muslim countries. He alleged without evidence that Yates was a supporter of Hillary Clinton, whom Trump defeated in the November presidential election.

Spicer added that he was not aware of any security restrictions placed on Flynn in the 18 days between Yates' warning and Flynn's removal.

After the hearing Monday, Trump claimed in a tweet that Yates said "nothing but old news."