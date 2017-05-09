What determines how far one will go in life?
It's a question that has been asked for ages, but it turns out that it has been answered numerous times already. In the 1960s, Stanford professor Walter Mischel conducted his now famous Marshmallow experiment, where children were offered a deal: they could have one marshmallow immediately or two if they waited a little while.
More from Louis Chew:
Don't focus on your situation, focus on your trajectory
Starting is a skill, you need to keep practicing
For sale: dreams, success, and everything you want
Those who managed to wait got their second
More recently, Angela Duckworth's research has shown the following:
- West Point cadets who scored highest on the Grit Test were 60 percent more likely to succeed than their peers
- Ivy League undergraduate students who had more grit also had higher GPAs than their peers — even though they had lower SAT scores and weren't as "smart"
- When comparing two people who are the same age but have different levels of education, grit (and not intelligence) more accurately predicts which one will be better educated
Combining all of the above studies, characteristics such as grit,
If you want to bulletproof your life, you're going to need it.