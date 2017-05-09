What determines how far one will go in life?

It's a question that has been asked for ages, but it turns out that it has been answered numerous times already. In the 1960s, Stanford professor Walter Mischel conducted his now famous Marshmallow experiment, where children were offered a deal: they could have one marshmallow immediately or two if they waited a little while.

More from Louis Chew:

Don't focus on your situation, focus on your trajectory

Starting is a skill, you need to keep practicing

For sale: dreams, success, and everything you want

Those who managed to wait got their second marshmallow, but was also reported to do better in just about any life measure — even 40 years later. Their ability to delay gratification correlated with higher SAT scores, lower levels of substance abuse, lower likelihood of obesity, and other indicators of success.

More recently, Angela Duckworth's research has shown the following:

West Point cadets who scored highest on the Grit Test were 60 percent more likely to succeed than their peers

Ivy League undergraduate students who had more grit also had higher GPAs than their peers — even though they had lower SAT scores and weren't as "smart"

When comparing two people who are the same age but have different levels of education, grit (and not intelligence) more accurately predicts which one will be better educated

Combining all of the above studies, characteristics such as grit, perseverance and self-control can be identified as the keys to success. Broadly speaking, we could categorize this simply as mental toughness.

If you want to bulletproof your life, you're going to need it.