Reports of a potential takeover sent shares of Abercrombie & Fitch skyrocketing Wednesday.

The teen apparel company is evaluating takeover interest from other retailers with the help of investment bank Perella Weinberg Partners, sources told Reuters. Struggling to stay on top of ever-changing fashion trends, Abercrombie's shares were at a 17-year low before the news broke Tuesday.

Now, shares are up more than 11 percent in Wednesday's premarket.