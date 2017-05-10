After firing Comey, Trump takes to Twitter to defend his decision

After abruptly dismissing FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to defend his decision.

In Trump's letter to Comey, the president said, "It is essential that we find new leadership for the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission."

The White House said its search for Comey's successor begins immediately. Andrew McCabe, who has been the FBI's deputy director, is now acting director, a Justice Department official told NBC.

The president's firing of Comey now raises concerns it could create a sideshow that may delay the Trump agenda, analysts were saying Tuesday evening.

Stocks have traded around record levels since Trump won the election, but the market is no longer favoring equities that would show a clear benefit from Trump's policies on infrastructure spending or even tax reform.

—CNBC's Christine Wang and Patti Domm contributed to this report.