After hours buzz: SNAP, WFM, FOXA & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell on Wednesday:

Shares of Snap cratered more than 25 percent after the company reported weaker-than-expected results in their first report as a public company. The parent company of Snapchat posted a loss of $2.2 billion and revenue of $150 million. A consensus of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected a loss per share of 19 cents on revenue of $158 million. Global daily average users (DAU) also disappointed at 166 million; analysts expected 167.3 million, according to StreetAccount.

Whole Foods shares rose 2 percent after the food retailer reported fiscal second-quarter earnings. The company posted earnings in line with estimates of 37 cents per share. However, Whole Foods did beat on revenue, reporting $3.74 billion in revenue; analysts had expected revenue of $3.73 billion. The company also named 5 new board members and a CFO.

Class A shares of 21st Century Fox tumbled more than 4 percent after the media group beat on earnings but missed on revenue. Fox posted fiscal third-quarter earnings of 54 cents per share on revenue of $7.56 billion. Analysts expected EPS of 48 cents on revenue of $7.63 billion.

Shares of Symantec slid more than 6 percent after the company issued a weak guidance for the upcoming first quarter. The software company also posted fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue in line with estimates of 28 cents per share on revenue of $1.18 billion. However, the company's upcoming first-quarter guidance was weak with a range of 28 to 32 cents for earnings. Analysts estimated EPS of 38 cents for the guidance.