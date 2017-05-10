As outrageous as the cost of health care can be in the United States, it's nothing compared to the markup on some prescription medicines.
While companies certainly have to recoup their research-and-development costs and earn a profit for investors — optimally, before a generic version of the drug goes on sale — those prices can sometimes get out of hand.
In 2015, you might recall, the price of Daraprim, which is used by AIDS and transplant patients, famously soared from $13.50 per pill to $750, which sparked an outrage. (As of last August, the price was down to $375 per pill, which hasn't done much to dissuade critics.) Last August the cost of a two-pack of EpiPens jumped to $600 (versus $90 a decade prior). That hike has resulted in a class-action lawsuit.
President Donald Trump has vowed via Twitter to unveil a system that would dramatically reduce the price Americans pay for prescription drugs. So far, that has failed to materialize. Citi analyst Andrew Baum, though, wrote that the administration's failure to get enough votes to pass the GOP's health proposal "increases the legislative risk to pharma pricing."
Should some method to combat high drug prices materialize, regardless of origin, it most likely will not go into effect for some time, given expected resistance from pharmaceutical companies and the general slow pace of government.
For now, patients are stuck fighting their insurance companies to cover bills that can be jaw-droppingly expensive. GoodRx, which monitors the price of prescription drugs and lets consumer know a fair average to expect, has compiled a list of the most expensive ones on the market.
Prices listed are for a 30-day supply and do not factor in insurance or discount coupons. Both of those factors can make a big impact on the out-of-pocket price consumers pay, but vary wildly from person to person.
Here's a look at the Top 10 from January 2017.
Cost: $87,800
Who makes it: Gilead Sciences
What it does: This hepatitis C drug has actually seen its price increase substantially in recent months. It was ranked the second most expensive drug of 2016, with a 30-day supply running $74,000. At press time Harvoni was priced at $87,800 — an increase over 2016 by $13,800. The price jump could be due to its extremely high effectiveness rate (since patients no longer need treatment after finishing the 12- to 24-week supply. It also often doesn't need to be taken in combination with other drugs, and users require just a single pill per day, which has made it a popular choice among doctors.
Cost: $73,800
Who makes it: Gilead Sciences
What it does: Another popular and effective hepatitis C treatment, also available as a once-daily pill, is Sovaldi. It is slightly older than Harvoni. First introduced in late 2013, Sovaldi was the first of the treatments for the disease that showed cure rates of close to 90 percent — substantially higher than previous options.
Cost: $73,300
Who makes it: Gilead Sciences
What it does: The third leg in Gilead's trilogy of hepatitis C treatments, this drug, which was approved in July 2016, boasts success rates of nearly 99 percent. It's quickly becoming the preferred option of many physicians and may be prescribed alone or, if patients have cirrhosis, with ribavirin.
Cost: $52,600
Who makes it: Merck
What it does: You might be sensing a theme here. Zepatier is another hepatitis C treatment, taken once a day for 12 weeks (like all of the preceding entries). Part of the reason there are so many options is because a large number of hepatitis C treatments were approved by the FDA over the past several years, says Elizabeth Davis of GoodRx. (As such, few have generic alternatives at this time.)
Cost: $51,700
Who makes it: Napo Pharmaceuticals
What it does: Hereditary angioedema (HAE) is a rare genetic disorder that can result in the throat swelling to the point where breathing is compromised. It affects roughly 1 in 10,000 people. This drug is designed for patients 18 and older and is one of the first with adults in mind. It treats the symptoms of acute attacks.
Cost: $49,800
Who makes it: (generic)
What it does: Of all the expensive drugs on this list, there's only one that has been around long enough for generics to be possible. What's strange, though, is that the generic version — bexarotene — is apparently more expensive than the name brand — Targretin, which didn't make the list. Both are gels used to treat skin lesions for patients with certain types of T-cell lymphoma.
Cost: $49,400
Who makes it: Bristol-Myers Squibb
What it does: Another hepatitis C medication, Daklinza is unique in that it has the ability to treat a specific genotype that, until now, has been the hardest to cure. It's often taken in conjunction with Sovaldi, which makes the cost to the patient even more painful. The cocktail of those two drugs, however, has shown cure rates of 98 percent.
Cost: $41,200
Who makes it: Vertex Pharmaceuticals
What it does: A combination of two medicines, Orkambi is used to treat cystic fibrosis patients who have a specific genetic mutation. It's meant to improve lung functionality, promote weight gain and overall quality of life.
Cost: $40,800
Who makes it: Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
What it does: This antiinflammatory is used by multiple sclerosis patients and people with gout, among others. It's designed for people who can't handle the side effects that accompany high doses of corticosteroids or who have not seen results from those in the past.
Cost: $34,600
Who makes it: AbbVie
What it does: This single pill combines three hepatitis C medicines and boasts a 95 percent cure rate. You'll take this a bit longer than the other, more expensive hep C treatments on this list, though — sometimes as long as 24 weeks.