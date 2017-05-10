As outrageous as the cost of health care can be in the United States, it's nothing compared to the markup on some prescription medicines.

While companies certainly have to recoup their research-and-development costs and earn a profit for investors — optimally, before a generic version of the drug goes on sale — those prices can sometimes get out of hand.

In 2015, you might recall, the price of Daraprim, which is used by AIDS and transplant patients, famously soared from $13.50 per pill to $750, which sparked an outrage. (As of last August, the price was down to $375 per pill, which hasn't done much to dissuade critics.) Last August the cost of a two-pack of EpiPens jumped to $600 (versus $90 a decade prior). That hike has resulted in a class-action lawsuit.

President Donald Trump has vowed via Twitter to unveil a system that would dramatically reduce the price Americans pay for prescription drugs. So far, that has failed to materialize. Citi analyst Andrew Baum, though, wrote that the administration's failure to get enough votes to pass the GOP's health proposal "increases the legislative risk to pharma pricing."

Should some method to combat high drug prices materialize, regardless of origin, it most likely will not go into effect for some time, given expected resistance from pharmaceutical companies and the general slow pace of government.

For now, patients are stuck fighting their insurance companies to cover bills that can be jaw-droppingly expensive. GoodRx, which monitors the price of prescription drugs and lets consumer know a fair average to expect, has compiled a list of the most expensive ones on the market.

Prices listed are for a 30-day supply and do not factor in insurance or discount coupons. Both of those factors can make a big impact on the out-of-pocket price consumers pay, but vary wildly from person to person.

Here's a look at the Top 10 from January 2017.