Apple will spend $1 billion and add 100 jobs as it expands Reno data center

Apple will spend $1 billion to double the size of its data center east of Reno, NV, and expects to add at least 100 new employees to run it.
The company told CNBC that this investment is separate from the $1 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing that CEO Tim Cook revealed to "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer in an interview last week.
Apple has already invested over $1 billion in the facility, and more than 700 employees work there, the company told CNBC. The Reno City Council approved the expansion Wednesday afternoon, as previously reported by the Reno Gazette-Journal.
In a statement to CNBC, Apple said:
Apple is incredibly proud to support more than two million American jobs across all 50 states. In Nevada, we have over 700 employees, 65 suppliers, five retail stores and our thriving app ecosystem is responsible for almost 8,000 additional jobs. Nevada is also home to our largest solar investment, powering our data center with clean energy. We're excited to be increasing our contributions to the local economy with an additional $1B investment to expand our data center and supporting facilities. As part of our growth we plan to hire 100 employees and expect construction will support an additional 300 jobs.