As ASEAN turns 50, focus turns to region's shaky civil liberties plight

PHNOM PENH — Economic integration has long been the focus of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), but attention is increasingly turning to the region's shaky civil liberties plight.
At a World Economic Forum (WEF) discussion in Cambodia's capital city on Wednesday, the organization's first regional meeting in the country, a group of experts shared their dreams for the bloc and human rights emerged as a common denominator.
"Development can only be sustained when people are secure," said Wai Wai Nu, a former political prisoner under Myanmar's military government who is now founder and director of Women Peace Network. "My dream is for ASEAN is to become an inclusive society where all people in the region can enjoy freedom with respect to their human rights."