As ASEAN turns 50, focus turns to region's shaky civil liberties plight

In response to CNBC's question about the government's treatment of its detractors, Kao Kim Hourn, Minister attached to the Cambodian PM's office, insisted his country was an open one.

"There's a limit as to how much you can criticize without evidence...It's a free society but yet, we have laws and if you play with the law, you're going to get into problems."

It wasn't fair to say that his government was cracking down on critics, he continued. "The government selectively chooses cases that affect the national interest. And those citizens go through a due process of law."

While ASEAN does have an official body overseeing democratic rights, its effectiveness has yet to be proven.

Known as the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights, the entity has been dormant, "constricted by rules requiring consensus for any decision it makes, which has had a paralyzing effect on its actions," Amnesty International described in a February report.

Going forward, governments must be more open, remarked Wai Wai, recalling a time in Geneva when she was discussing the need to allow an international inquiry into widespread reports of Rohingya abuse in Myanmar. "At the time, Indonesian ministers told me that if they supported the idea of a UN rapporteur to investigate Myanmar, there would be similar proposals in their country… Leadership in ASEAN must be honest about these matters."