Boeing stock drops after temporarily suspending 737 MAX flights

Boeing on Wednesday temporarily suspended flights of its 737 MAX narrow-body jetliners due to an engine problem.

The plane is powered by LEAP engines made by CFM International, a 50/50 joint venture between General Electric and France's Safran. CNBC reached out to GE and Safran for comment.

"CFM notified us of a potential manufacturing quality escape with low pressure turbine disks in LEAP-1B engines delivered to Boeing," the aerospace giant said in a statement.

Added Boeing, "We are working with CFM to inspect the disks in question."

Boeing shares were recently down 1.7 percent at $182.38 in slightly above average daily volume. Earlier, the stock dropped as low as $177.18.

GE stock was down fractionally.

CFM has been the sole engine supplier to the Boeing 737 aircraft models since the early 1980s. Last month, CFM said more than 7,400 LEAP-1B engines had been ordered to power the 3,700 MAX aicraft by 86 customers worldwide.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we decided to temporarily suspend MAX flights," Boeing said. "The step is consistent with our priority focus on safety for all who use and fly our products."

Boeing said the 737 MAX 8 flight test program has put in over 2,000 hours on the aircraft's engines. It also said the company still plans to begin MAX deliveries in May.