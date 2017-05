One story expected to be front and center in markets on Wednesday is that of the recent dismissal of FBI Director James Comey.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump terminated Comey's role at the FBI, saying in a letter that it was "essential that we find new leadership for the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission."

The U.S. dollar came under pressure shortly after the news, meanwhile, markets in Europe saw slight weakness during morning trade, and Asia Pacific markets ended on a mixed note. U.S. futures also showed signs of a lower open.

Stepping aside from politics, a whole host of data is expected to be released with Mortgage Applications due at 7.00 a.m. ET, followed by import prices at 8.30 a.m. ET, and oil inventories at 10.30 a.m. ET.

Elsewhere, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $23 billion in 10-year notes.