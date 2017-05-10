How having 7 kids has helped this CEO learn to lead differently

This is my third time as a CEO. With each company I lead, I've learned more about what creates a culture where amazing, high-performing creatives thrive. Little perks like free food, ping-pong tables and parties are fun. However, I've found the best way to motivate high-performers is really simple: Get back to the basics and treat them like adults.

The mission of my current company, Chatbooks, is to strengthen family relationships through our photo books. They're automatically created from your social media and smartphone photos, and are a great way for kids to re-live family memories.

Our mission flows through everything we do, including our company's family-first culture. For us, this means that whatever is important in your life outside of work is recognized, valued and supported.