The 10 US cities where new grads earn the most money

Choosing where to live after college is no small task.

To help you make the weighty decision, real estate site Trulia and job search site Indeed teamed up to find ideal cities for new grads to jump-start their careers.

The 2017 report also highlights the 10 metro areas where recent college grads earn the most money, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. It's important to keep in mind that high-income areas are typically not the most affordable. As Trulia and Indeed report, "where incomes are higher, housing costs are, too."

While these cities may not offer the lowest cost of living, here's where young graduates are making the big bucks.

Note that Trulia and Indeed's data is for metro areas. Below CNBC highlights the metro areas along with the main city within each one.