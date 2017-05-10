    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer Remix: Why Snap’s earnings could have Twitter cheering

    Cramer Remix: Why Snap Inc.’s earnings could have Twitter cheering
    Cramer Remix: Why Snap Inc.’s earnings could have Twitter cheering   

    When the market's reaction to President Donald Trump firing FBI Director James Comey was to brush it aside and run higher, Jim Cramer felt compelled to find out why.

    It seems to the "Mad Money" host that even if the president had tweeted his firing of the FBI director, it may have simply caused investors to flock to Twitter's stock, "especially after a very disappointing quarter of newbie Snap, which made Twitter look like a dynamo," he said.

    Many characterized Trump's action as Nixonian, reminiscent of when the infamous former president fired the special prosecutor investigating Watergate. Some said Comey's firing was a black swan, a signal of an imminent pullback.

    But as the market soared higher, Cramer offered an explanation for why the market may not be so hostage to Washington after all.

    A man takes a picture of the Nvidia DGX-1 supercomputer during a news conference at the Computex computer expo in Taipei, Taiwan, on May 30, 2016.
    Sam Yeh | AFP | Getty Images
    A man takes a picture of the Nvidia DGX-1 supercomputer during a news conference at the Computex computer expo in Taipei, Taiwan, on May 30, 2016.

    After Nvidia's stock popped over 17 percent on Wednesday following Tuesday's strong earnings report, Cramer had to piece together what drives the gains for the outperforming chipmaker.

    The company, led by CEO Jensen Huang, delivered $1.94 billion of revenue in the first quarter and 48 percent year-over-year growth. It also gave bullish second-quarter guidance.

    The "Mad Money" host said the first driver for Nvidia's blowout success was the fast-growing area of virtual gaming, and listed three others that will help push the semiconductor player into the future.

    USA-HEALTHCARE/
    Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

    Cramer sat down with CBRE President and CEO Bob Sulentic, who explained how his real estate services company is using technology to get ahead in its space.

    "We have scale and a willingness and ability to invest in our platform to support our people that separates us from the rest of the sector. One of the things we're able to invest in because of that scale and because of our willingness to invest is in technology and data, and we're doing that and it's helping us serve our clients," Sulentic told Cramer on Wednesday.

    Sulentic said CBRE supplies its brokers with applications that provide market information and data in a way that is hard for its competitors to duplicate, and one that makes its brokers more talented.

    "In a sector where historically people said you can't create barriers to entry, we're creating barriers to entry," the CEO said.

    Chipotle restaurant workers in Miami
    Getty Images
    Chipotle restaurant workers in Miami

    Cramer also interviewed the CFO of Chipotle, Jack Hartung, for his take on how the company is recovering from its 2015 E.Coli outbreaks.

    Hartung said that the company's priorities were botched before the scare.

    "Even before the crisis, we were losing our edge in terms of what it takes to run a great restaurant, and we're getting that edge back," Hartung told Cramer on Wednesday.

    The 18-month mark has passed since the crisis — Cramer's timetable for a restaurant to turn around after a food-related illness issue — and Hartung said the re-focused Chipotle is much better off.

    Finally, Cramer sat down with Dave Stover, the CEO of Noble Energy, who said his oil and natural gas exploration giant is forging ahead despite the recent decline in low oil prices.

    "We've seen volatility in different cycles all over the period, and we're just going to have to live with some of that," he told Cramer on Wednesday. So we've got a plan, and like I said, we've planned for that $50, $60 world and we can thrive in that world."

    And as the Trump administration promotes its focus on bolstering the energy sector and building more pipelines, Stover said he sees success in Noble's future.

    "When you look at the number of lines that are either already approved out in the Permian Basin or in process of getting approval, I think we'll be in good shape for what we need. And we're in a prime area of the Basin with a high oil cut, so I think we're in very good shape," he said.

    In Cramer's lightning round, he sped through his take on caller favorite stocks, including:

    Quotient Technology: "No. If you're going to be in that area, you want to be in Groupon. I just say, once again, that I think Facebook is the winner in its fight against Snap and you should buy Facebook."

    Verizon Communications: "I just want you to hold it. It yields 5 percent. They've got a lot of cash flow. I have confidence that they will figure out how to get their mojo back. Boy, they are missing mojo, though."

    Questions for Cramer?
    Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

    Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
    Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

    Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    NBL
    ---
    CBG
    ---
    NVDA
    ---
    SNAP
    ---
    TWTR
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...