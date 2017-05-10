Cramer Remix: Why Snap’s earnings could have Twitter cheering

Cramer also interviewed the CFO of Chipotle, Jack Hartung, for his take on how the company is recovering from its 2015 E.Coli outbreaks.

Hartung said that the company's priorities were botched before the scare.

"Even before the crisis, we were losing our edge in terms of what it takes to run a great restaurant, and we're getting that edge back," Hartung told Cramer on Wednesday.

The 18-month mark has passed since the crisis — Cramer's timetable for a restaurant to turn around after a food-related illness issue — and Hartung said the re-focused Chipotle is much better off.

Finally, Cramer sat down with Dave Stover, the CEO of Noble Energy, who said his oil and natural gas exploration giant is forging ahead despite the recent decline in low oil prices.

"We've seen volatility in different cycles all over the period, and we're just going to have to live with some of that," he told Cramer on Wednesday. So we've got a plan, and like I said, we've planned for that $50, $60 world and we can thrive in that world."

And as the Trump administration promotes its focus on bolstering the energy sector and building more pipelines, Stover said he sees success in Noble's future.

"When you look at the number of lines that are either already approved out in the Permian Basin or in process of getting approval, I think we'll be in good shape for what we need. And we're in a prime area of the Basin with a high oil cut, so I think we're in very good shape," he said.

In Cramer's lightning round, he sped through his take on caller favorite stocks, including:

Quotient Technology: "No. If you're going to be in that area, you want to be in Groupon. I just say, once again, that I think Facebook is the winner in its fight against Snap and you should buy Facebook."

Verizon Communications: "I just want you to hold it. It yields 5 percent. They've got a lot of cash flow. I have confidence that they will figure out how to get their mojo back. Boy, they are missing mojo, though."

