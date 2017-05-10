Cramer's lightning round: 'I foresee pain' for this FTC-embroiled pharma play

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Rite Aid Corporation: "Pain! It's like Mr. T! I foresee pain, because they put [the Walgreens deal] to the FTC saying, 'Listen, you've got to put up or shut up.' They're the government, for heaven's sake. That isn't worth doing. You don't do that. Sell, sell, sell."

Cara Therapeutics: "Yeah, the stock has been hammered since we had them on, but you know what, I'm sticking by it. I think that it's real. I think the anti-itch is very real. The blood-brain barrier… I think they have a solution."

Hertz Global Holdings Inc.: "Stocks stop at zero."

General Motors Company: "That's exactly why you keep it, because of the dividend. Because I've got to tell you, after listening to the Nvidia call, these autonomous cars are coming very soon, which, by the way, is also bad for Hertz. Look, I'm not being too glib. Hertz is not an 'own' stock. It's just not. Everything is going against the autos right now. [You've] got to listen to the Nvidia call to really get your head on this issue."

Pandora Media Inc.: "Don't buy, don't buy, don't buy, don't buy."

Verizon Communications: "I just want you to hold it. It yields 5 percent. They've got a lot of cash flow. I have confidence that they will figure out how to get their mojo back. Boy, they are missing mojo, though."

Radius Health Inc.: "We've got to see how this Radius drug does. That's what is going to determine things. Once they start selling it, we want to see what the actual numbers are."

Six Flags Entertainment Corp.: "I like Six Flags. I think it's going to be a great season for them. They're really well run. I like Six Flags more than Cedar Fair, which had not as good a quarter as Six Flags."

Quotient Technology: "No. If you're going to be in that area, you want to be in Groupon. I just say, once again, that I think Facebook is the winner in its fight against Snap and you should buy Facebook."

