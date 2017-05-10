Earnings, data deluge and US politics set the stage on Wall Street

The U.S. dollar came under pressure shortly after the news, meanwhile, markets in Europe saw slight weakness during morning trade, and Asia Pacific markets ended on a mixed note.

Stepping aside from politics, a whole host of U.S. companies are set to report earnings on Wednesday, with Sotheby's, Time, Wendy's, Whole Foods and 21st Century Fox expected to be of key focus.

On Wednesday, Snap's first earnings report since its IPO will be under close watch, with investors looking to see if Snap has been able to re-accelerate its user base following a drop last quarter, and whether it can ramp up its ad growth.

In data news, Mortgage Applications are set to be released at 7.00 a.m. ET, followed by import prices at 8.30 a.m. ET, and oil inventories at 10.30 a.m. ET.

In the central bank sphere, more U.S. Federal Reserve members are expected to deliver speeches on Wednesday.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari is expected to be at the Minnesota Business Ethics Awards, taking part in a fireside chat. Meanwhile, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren will be at a special luncheon presented by the Lake Champlain Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce, in South Burlington.