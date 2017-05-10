Four signs it’s time to hit the brakes on your home purchase

Don't let this spring's home-buying frenzy drive you into bidding on the wrong house.

Mortgage applications for home purchases continued to rise for the week ending May 5, reflecting a 6 percent increase from the same week a year ago, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Meanwhile, listing prices continue to climb as well: As of March, the median list price for a home reached $245,000, up from $229,000 a year ago, according to data from Zillow.

The market has become so competitive that buyers may find themselves shelling out far more than the asking price.

"In a seller's market, we see buyers competing for the same house, and they will go so far as to waive an inspection," said Jeremy Wacksman, chief marketing officer at Zillow Group. "They're so sure they want the land that they'll take it."