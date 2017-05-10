Futures and the dollar under pressure after Trump's firing of FBI Director Comey

U.S. stock futures were under pressure and so was the dollar this morning after President Donald Trump's abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey last night raised concerns over whether it may create a distraction and delay the White House's economic agenda in Congress. (CNBC)

Futures were also pressured by the premarket drop in Dow stock Disney (DIS). The media and theme park giant late Tuesday reported quarterly earnings that beat estimates. But revenue missed, while concern persisted about higher programming costs at ESPN. (CNBC)

Yelp (YELP) was plunging more than 25 percent in the premarket after missing estimates on revenue and forward guidance. While delivering a smaller than expected loss, the online review site did cite difficulties in local account retention. (CNBC)

Snap (SNAP) reports its first quarterly results as a public company after the bell this afternoon. Analysts expect a 12 cent per share loss. Investors want to see whether Facebook's knockoff features have hurt Snapchat's user growth. (CNBC)

Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) reports earnings after the bell for the first three months of the years, before the firing of Fox News host Bill O'Reilly in April after sexual harassment allegations. Estimates call for earnings of 48 cents per share. (Zacks.com)

On today's economic calendar, April import and export prices are out at 8:30 a.m. ET. Weekly data on oil inventories are released at 10:30 a.m. ET. The latest federal budget statement is issued at 2 p.m. ET. Regional Fed presidents Eric Rosengren and Neel Kashkari speak this afternoon.

The gains are slow and small, but home loan volume is beginning to improve again. Last week, total mortgage application volume increased 2.4 percent, with refinances up 3 percent. However, refis were 32 percent below a year ago when rates were lower. (CNBC)