    Goldman Sachs sees a new threat to the bull market

    Getty Images

    An improving job market is creating the next snag for the stock market, Goldman Sachs analysts said.

    "We expect rising wages will prevent significant further expansion in S&P 500 margins during the next few years absent corporate tax reform," David Kostin, chief U.S. equity strategist, and strategist Ben Snider said in a Tuesday report.

    Profit margins for S&P 500 companies hit a record high of 9.2 percent in the third quarter of 2014 and — excluding energy firms — have stagnated since, the report said. Meanwhile, U.S. labor costs as a percentage of S&P 500 companies' revenue have steadily increased to above 10 percent, according to Goldman.

    The analysts estimated that every percentage point increase in labor cost inflation weighs on S&P 500 earnings per share by 0.8 percent. Industrials and consumer discretionary are "most at risk from rising wages" given historically stretched labor costs and margins, the report said.

