Here’s why your paycheck may soon get a nice bump

It's getting harder to fill open jobs these days, and that could help if you're looking for a raise.

Two more reports Tuesday pointed to the ongoing strength of the job market, after Friday's monthly government data showing the jobless rate fell to 4.4 percent in April, the lowest level in a decade.

A separate report from the Labor Department showed that even as the number of job openings has risen to 5.7 million in the last few years, the pace of hiring hasn't grown as quickly. The so-called JOLTS report also showed that, since the recession ended, the number of people willing to quit their job has nearly doubled.

More from NBC News:

A graphic guide to the monthly jobs report

Fed raises rate hike in March, for second time in three Months

Show us the money: Jobs are back but wages are still behind the curve

"That shows that people have pretty much overcome their fear of making a move," said Joel Naroff of Naroff Economic Advisors.