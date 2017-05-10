Improving your home shouldn't demolish your finances.

About half of homeowners are either starting or continuing a home remodeling project this spring, according to a new survey from design and remodeling site Houzz. The site polled 95,920 of its users (who, arguably, may be more inclined than the general population to undertake such projects).

How much you can expect to spend varies by project — last year, Houzz users spent an average $11,700 to remodel or add a master bathroom, for example, and $2,800 on laundry room improvements.