How to write a great cold email, from someone who got a reply from Steve Jobs

Sending an email to someone you've never met before and hoping for a response — especially if that person is an important executive — is something of a gamble. The odds are overwhelmingly stacked against you, but if you play your cards right, you could score a win.

Katia Beauchamp, CEO and co-founder of BirchBox, would know.

Before she started the beauty company, whose name would become synonymous with the subscription-box model and garner more than $86 million in venture capital, she was just another young professional attempting to launch a career.

In 2008, while gearing up to attend Harvard Business School, she sent an email to Apple founder Steve Jobs.

And he responded.