Jack Lew: Comey's firing raises questions about who has Trump's ear on big decisions

Jack Lew, Obama's Treasury secretary and White House chief of staff, said Wednesday that he believes President Donald Trump made the final decision to fire FBI Director James Comey.

As a former White House insider, Lew told CNBC's "Squawk Box" that decisions of this magnitude are made at the top.

Lew said there have been questions since Day 1 of the Trump White House about who has the president's ear and who's advice he's following.

In a CNBC interview in January, three days before Donald Trump took office, Lew defended the Obama administration's economic record. At the time, Lew avoided political questions but defended the overall nature of the recovery following the 2008 financial crisis.

Prior to leading Treasury, Lew was former President Barack Obama's White House chief of staff. Lew also served as White House budget director during the presidencies Obama and Bill Clinton.

Steven Mnuchin, the current Treasury secretary, said in a CNBC interview earlier this month the White House's tax-cutting plan aims to eliminate all loopholes except the mortgage interest and charitable giving deductions.