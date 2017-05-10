    ×

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Wednesday morning

    FBI Director James Comey testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, United States on May 3, 2017.
    FBI Director James Comey testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, United States on May 3, 2017.

    A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are down after Tuesday's mixed close. Investors appear to be reacting at least in part to President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey.

    -Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says 3 percent economic growth is not achievable this year.

    COMEY FIRING

    -Democrats in Washington are alleging that the Comey firing was motivated by the White House's desire to cover up and hamper the investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. They are now calling for a Special Prosecutor to be appointed to look into the charges.

