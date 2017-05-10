Pack your bags and head for Alaska if you want to get rid of your student loans.

By moving to a state with no income taxes, you could save close to $2,000 a year — and you can redirect that cash toward your debt repayment, according to an analysis from Student Loan Hero, a personal finance website.

The average state income tax is $1,977, Student Loan Hero found.

That's based on applying the average state income tax rate of 4.05 percent to the average national salary of $49,630. The average college graduate left school with $37,172 in student loan debt, according to Student Loan Hero.

If you were to live in a state that doesn't tax income, you could use the extra cash to make bigger repayments on your loans.

There are seven states with no income tax: Alaska, Florida, Nevada, South Dakota, Texas, Washington and Wyoming.

Tennessee and New Hampshire also don't tax wage income, but they do place levies on investment income and dividends.

Don't leave town just yet — you'll need a place to land first.

"The biggest factor to consider would be employment," said Elyssa Kirkham, a researcher for the Student Loan Hero study. "You can move to a state with a lower tax rate, but if you're trading down for lower income, be aware of that."

Check out the five states below for known attractive salaries without the sting of income taxes.