New York Times to run ‘Brexit Means Brexit’ tours of London for $6000, not including flights

Want to know what Britain's exit from the European Union will actually mean to the world? You can now buy a tour of London that will explain all.

The New York Times is running a "Brexit Means Brexit" trip to the capital city, according to a post on its Journeys website, guided in part by London bureau chief Steven Erlanger.

"Prime Minister Theresa May said that 'Brexit means Brexit,' but what does this really mean for the British and the international community beyond? Did the voters really know what they were voting for? Does the British government have the power to begin the separation from the EU? And what of the impact on Europe and the strength of the union?" the post states.