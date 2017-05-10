NVIDIA shares are up more than 12 percent in pre-market trading on Wednesday morning, riding on the coattails of strong earnings after the bell on Tuesday.

The company reported earnings of 79 cents a share on $1.94 billion in revenue, beating consensus of 66 cents a share on $1.91 billion in revenue. More importantly, NVIDIA's revenue was up 48 percent from a year ago, while GAAP EPS was up 126 percent.

NVIDIA also gave very strong guidance for the second quarter, calling for $1.89 billion to $1.95 billion in revenue. The company is bullish on its data-center GPU business and its prospects in artificial intelligence.

"The A.I. revolution is moving fast and continuing to accelerate," said Jensen Huang, founder and chief executive officer of NVIDIA, said in a release.

"Our Datacenter GPU computing business nearly tripled from last year, as more of the world's computer scientists engage deep learning. One industry after another is awakening to the power of GPU deep learning and A.I., the most important technology force of our time," he said.