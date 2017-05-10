Oil prices are surging right now after a report showed falling stockpiles, greater demand

Oil prices surged more than 3 percent after the latest report on U.S. crude stockpiles eased fears that have permeated the market in recent weeks, helping to drag prices to nearly six-month lows.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rocketed back above $47 a barrel and international benchmark Brent topped $50 after the Energy Information Administration reported a much larger drop in the nation's crude stockpiles and a strong rebound in gasoline demand.

WTI was on track to post its best performance since Nov. 30, the day the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to cut their production to reduce brimming global crude stockpiles.

That marked a sharp reversal from the recent trend, which has seen oil prices crash through a number of technical levels to fall as low as $43.76.

Oil prices had already been trading higher on a report that Saudi Arabia was cutting exports to the key Asian market and earlier industry data pointing to a sharp decline in weekly U.S. inventories.

The EIA report ticked a number of bullish boxes.

U.S. commercial crude inventories fell by 5.2 million barrels, versus estimates for a 1.8 million barrel decline. This occurred as refinery activity eased from recent elevated levels and oil imports dropped by 644,000 barrels a day.

Gasoline demand rose by 252,000 barrels a day, bringing the four-week average closer to levels at this time last year after a string of data showing weekly consumption declines. While gasoline in storage did not decline as much as analysts anticipated, it did not rise as indicated in the earlier industry report.

U.S. gasoline futures, which have slumped 12.5 percent over the past 4 weeks, were up 3.3 percent on Wednesday for their best performance since March 1.

Stockpiles of distillates, which include diesel and home heating fuel, fell by more sharply than expected, as well.