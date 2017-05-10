A reporter in West Virginia was arrested at the state capitol after repeatedly trying to ask President Donald Trump's health secretary Tom Price questions on Tuesday about a Republican bill to replace Obamacare.

The arrest of veteran journalist Dan Heyman in a hallway in the Charleston capitol building was strongly criticized by his lawyer and the American Civil Liberties Union.

And it came on the same day that two Republican congressmen blasted Price's Health and Human Services Department for a "potentially illegal and unconstitutional" memo issued May 3 restricting his subordinates from communicating independently with Congress without first informing HHS.

HHS said the memo "reflects consistent agency policy which has been in place for decades." The department also said it does not prohibit direct communications with Congress.

Heyman's arrest came after he tried to question Price, who was in Charleston, West Virginia, with Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, about the Republican Obamacare replacement bill, which the Trump administration has championed.

Specifically, Heyman said he was asking Price whether suffering from domestic violence would be classified as a so-called pre-existing condition under that bill.

The question relates to a provision in the bill that would potentially allow insurers in some states to charge people with pre-existing condition higher premiums than they would charge healthier people.

At a news conference following his arrest, Heyman, who works for Public News Service and had been wearing his press pass during the incident, said Price "didn't say anything."

"So I persisted," Heyman said. "At some point, I think they decided I was too persistent trying to do my job."

A West Virginia police officer then detained Heyman, handcuffed him and arrested him on a misdemeanor charge of willful disruption of state government processes. Police said Price and Conway were being protected at the time by Secret Service agents.

A criminal complaint said Heyman was arrested after "aggressively breaching the Secret Service agents to the point where the agents were forced to remove him a couple of times from the area walking up the hallway in the main building of the Capitol," according to WSAZ-TV in Charleston.

The complaint also said Heyman caused a disturbance by "yelling questions at Ms. Conway and Secretary Price."

Alleigh Marré, HHS's spokeswoman, declined to comment on the arrest, referring CNBC to law-enforcement officials.

She said Price was in Charleston "as part of a listening tour to learn from those on the front lines battling the opioid epidemic," which included hearing from "state and local policymakers, recovery advocates, first responders, treatment centers, faith-based organizations, good neighbors, and many more."

Jamie Lynn Crofts, legal director for the ACLU of West Virginia, called on authorities to drop the charges. She also said that the arrest of Heyman is part of a pattern that has occurred since Trump became president.

"They have shown us every day since Donald Trump took office they don't care about the First Amendment or the free press. Today was just another example of that. It's horrifying," Crofts said.

Heyman's lawyer Tim DiPiero said the reaction by police "just seems way over the top," and called it a "really bizarre" arrest.

"I've never had a client get arrested for talking too loud or anything similar to that," DiPiero said at the press conference after Heyman was released on $5,000 bail.

Heyman said he has covered health-care issues for years.

"I think it's a terrible example" by police, Heyman said. "I think it's dreadful. I mean, well, this is my job. This is what I'm supposed do. I am supposed to go out and find out if somebody is going to be affected by this health-care law."

In Washington on Tuesday, two leading Republicans, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah, issued a scathing press release criticizing Price for a potentially illegal directive to staff, saying it could prevent whistleblowers from notifying Congress about problems at HHS.

The May 3 memo from Price's chief of staff had told the heads of various HHS divisions "any communications with Members of Congress and staff should not occur without prior consultation with the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Legislation (ASL)."

"This includes requests for calls, meetings, briefings, technical assistance, policy development, hearings, oversight, detailees, etc.," the memo said. The ASL is responsible for ensuring Secretary Price's involvement on appropriate matters.

Grassely and Chaffetz, in a letter to Price, wrote, "The attached memorandum contains no exception whatsoever for lawful, protected communications with Congress."

""In its current form, employees are likely to interpret it as a prohibition, and will not necessarily understand their rights," wrote Grassley and Chaffetz, who are each chairmen of powerful Congressional committees overseeing the judiciary and government affairs, respectively.

"These provisions are significant because they ensure that attention can be brought to problems in the Executive Branch that need to be fixed," the duo wrote. "Protecting whistleblowers who courageously speak out is not a partisan issue — it is critical to the functioning of our government."

"Absent such a clear communication from you, agency management may seek to intimidate whistleblowers from providing information to Congress. We will not allow that to happen and trust that nor will you. Protecting whistleblowers is crucial to effective government and the oversight process.

HHS told CNBC that the department "is responding to the Chairmen's inquiry," and that "the purpose of the memorandum was to notify staff of the role of the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Legislation in coordinating policy responses with Congress."

"Transitions between administrations can mean significant staff turnover, which often leads to confusion and a breakdown of communications," HHS said in a statement. "This type of memorandum is nothing new. It reflects consistent agency policy, which has been in place for decades, as has been confirmed by the HHS Office of the General Counsel."

"There is no prohibition in the memorandum on direct communications. In fact, the Chairmen's letter explicitly states, 'Although the language of the attached memorandum does not ultimately prohibit all direct communications from employees… If an HHS employee has concerns about waste, fraud or abuse at the agency, we want them to contact the appropriate officials so it can be stopped.' "