Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani told reporters that his meeting at the White House the day after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey did not indicate he's being considered for the job.

Giuliani, Trump's cyberczar, told the Atlantic that he's "not a candidate" for FBI director when he was spotted at the Trump International Hotel in D.C., a few blocks from the White House, around midnight on Wednesday. Giuliani confirmed that he was scheduled for a meeting at the White House but refused to disclose the subject, New York Magazine reports.

Giuliani has been name-dropped on a short list of FBI director director picks, along with interim Director Andrew McCabe, ex-homeland security advisor Ken Wainstein and former Republican House intelligence committee chairman Mike Rogers.

Comey reportedly thought he was being pranked when he received word of his firing Wednesday evening. He was at the center of investigations into classified information found in Hillary Clinton's emails and alleged links between the Trump administration and Russia. Trump has since said that Comey was dismissed because he "was not doing a good job."