Watch Russian foreign minister speak after meeting with Trump

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov speaks Wednesday following his meeting with President Donald Trump.

Lavrov came to Washington amid a political firestorm over the surprise ouster of FBI Director James Comey, and greeted questions about the topic with humor.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have questioned the timing of Trump's decision to remove Comey, which the White House said was due to the FBI chief's conduct during the probe into Hillary Clinton's handling of classified information last year. Democrats, in particular, said the move came as the FBI investigates Russia's alleged meddling in the election, including possible ties between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

Standing with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at the State Department on Wednesday, Sergey Lavrov was asked if Comey's firing "casts a shadow" on the diplomatic visit.

"Was he fired? You're kidding," Lavrov said in a deadpan before shrugging and turning to walk away next to Tillerson.

White House officials have denied the firing had anything to do with the Russia probe.

