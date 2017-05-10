    ×

    Snap stock plunges after IPO expenses run up a $2.2 billion loss for the first quarter

    • Revenue: $150 million reported vs. $158 million expected by a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate
    • Global DAUs: 166 million reported vs. 167.3 million expected by StreetAccount
    • ARPU: 90 cents reported vs. 90 cents per share expected by StreetAccount

    Snap reported quarterly financial results for the first time on Wednesday, posting revenue that missed estimates and slower-than-expected user growth.

    Shares plummeted more than 19 percent in after-hours trading. The company spent $2.0 billion on stock-based compensation expenses after its initial public offering, ballooning net losses for the quarter to $2.2 billion.

    CEO Evan Spiegel got a $750 million bonus for taking Snap public. He told analysts on a conference call that the company was focused on improving quality for users during the first quarter, especially for those with Android mobile phones.

    The numbers

    • Loss of $2.31 a share including compensation expenses
    • Analysts at Thomson Reuters estimate an adjusted loss of 20 cents per share, more than the 19 cents expected

    That's compared to revenue of $38.8 million in the year-ago period.

      Amid trouble at Facebook and Google, unprofitable underdog Snapchat aims for engagement

      The company behind the viral ephemeral messaging app and Spectacles glasses, Snap's IPO was the biggest technology offering since Alibaba.

      And it's growing at an extraordinary rate: Revenue rose 286 percent year-over-year in the first quarter. Daily active users rose 36 percent from the year-ago period, and average revenue per user grew 181 percent from this time last year.

      More than 3 billion snaps were made daily in the first quarter, the company said, up from 2.5 billion in the third quarter of 2016.

      "We made good progress this quarter improving the performance and quality of our Snapchat application, especially on Android, which has helped result in increased net user adds and engagement," chief strategist Imran Khan told CNBC."We still have a lot of work to do, and are excited about the potential from continued performance improvements."

      But since its initial public offering in early March, Snap has faced an uphill battle to convince Wall Street it can make money with advertising, even with Facebook and Google dominating the market.

      Facebook, in particular, has pushed aggressively into Snap's turf. Boss Mark Zuckerberg told analysts that Instagram Stories has 200 million daily active users, and WhatsApp Status has more than 175 million daily active users.

      And Snap has not made great gains in the markets, trading mostly below the high of $29.44 in its first week of trading. Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters expect Snap to post a per-share loss through the end of 2018.

      Snap should have set its expectations lower, Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities, told CNBC's "Closing Bell." He explained that a company's first earnings report as a public company is "really dependent" on executives giving realistic guidance. But that's just part of the growing pains of becoming a public company, Hogan said.

      Disclosure: NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC, is an investor in Snap.

