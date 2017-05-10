Snap stock plunges after IPO expenses run up a $2.2 billion loss for the first quarter

Snap reported quarterly financial results for the first time on Wednesday, posting revenue that missed estimates and slower-than-expected user growth.

Shares plummeted more than 19 percent in after-hours trading. The company spent $2.0 billion on stock-based compensation expenses after its initial public offering, ballooning net losses for the quarter to $2.2 billion.

CEO Evan Spiegel got a $750 million bonus for taking Snap public. He told analysts on a conference call that the company was focused on improving quality for users during the first quarter, especially for those with Android mobile phones.