The 5 best cities for millennials to start their careers

Millennials don't have it like the boomer generation.
Compared to our predecessors, the cost of living is higher, taxes are higher and decent paying jobs are scarcer. Without the basics covered, it's that much harder for millennials to land ― let alone excel in ― leadership roles.
It's hard to want to put in extra effort at the office when you're feeling undervalued. For millennials who feel caged by constraints like this, the solution may be a lot simpler than you think: Pack your bags.
That's right. Move.
Growella, a media site that helps millennials make smart money, career and lifestyle choices, conducted a comprehensive study on the best cities for millennials in the U.S. The cities were ranked by pulling data from more than 70 public, available resources.