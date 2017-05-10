Trump on firing Comey: 'He was not doing a good job'

In his first public comment since firing James Comey, President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the FBI director "was not doing a good job."

Sitting next to former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in the Oval Office, the president did not explain more about the manner and timing of Comey's ouster, which has sparked criticism across the political spectrum.

Trump on Tuesday fired Comey, who reportedly found out at around the same time the news broke on television. Trump, who received recommendations to do so from Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, wrote in a letter that he wants to "find new leadership for the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission."

White House officials are scrambling to justify the timing, insisting that Comey got fired because of his conduct in the probe into Hillary Clinton's handling of classified information last year. They said it had nothing to do with the FBI's probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, which Comey first revealed publicly in March and includes any possible links between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Along with Kissinger, Trump also met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday.

Comey drew backlash on both sides of the political aisle during and after the 2016 election due to his handling of both the Clinton probe and Russia investigation. Clinton blames Comey's late October announcement that the FBI found new emails potentially related to probe, in part, for her loss to Trump.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

