Dow slides after President Trump fires FBI Director James Comey

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped on Wednesday as investors digested President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey.
The 30-stock index dropped about 55 points, with Disney contributing the most losses. The media giant's stock was on track for its biggest one-day decline since June after reporting weaker-than-expected quarterly sales.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite also slipped in early trade, with both falling about 0.1 percent.
Investors were worried that Comey's abrupt dismissal could delay key item's
"Comey's firing is igniting a storm that will be yet another distraction to the public policy driven thesis for economic growth and higher stocks," Michael Block, chief strategist at Rhino Trading Partners, said in a note to clients Wednesday.
"With that, we are putting our long trade on financials on watch. It worries us that the sector can't hold a rally. The rally in the sector (and for Value vs. Growth) should play out as this situation gets swept away in favor of more talk on tax cuts and stimulus, but any delays will move us to the sidelines and