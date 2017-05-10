Dow slides after President Trump fires FBI Director James Comey

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped on Wednesday as investors digested President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey.

The 30-stock index dropped about 55 points, with Disney contributing the most losses. The media giant's stock was on track for its biggest one-day decline since June after reporting weaker-than-expected quarterly sales.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite also slipped in early trade, with both falling about 0.1 percent.

Investors were worried that Comey's abrupt dismissal could delay key item's in the administration's agenda, including corporate tax reform and deregulation.

"Comey's firing is igniting a storm that will be yet another distraction to the public policy driven thesis for economic growth and higher stocks," Michael Block, chief strategist at Rhino Trading Partners, said in a note to clients Wednesday.