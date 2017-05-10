    ×

    Dow slides after President Trump fires FBI Director James Comey

    The Dow Jones industrial average slipped on Wednesday as investors digested President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey.

    The 30-stock index dropped about 55 points, with Disney contributing the most losses. The media giant's stock was on track for its biggest one-day decline since June after reporting weaker-than-expected quarterly sales.

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite also slipped in early trade, with both falling about 0.1 percent.

    Investors were worried that Comey's abrupt dismissal could delay key item's in the administration's agenda, including corporate tax reform and deregulation.

    "Comey's firing is igniting a storm that will be yet another distraction to the public policy driven thesis for economic growth and higher stocks," Michael Block, chief strategist at Rhino Trading Partners, said in a note to clients Wednesday.

    "With that, we are putting our long trade on financials on watch. It worries us that the sector can't hold a rally. The rally in the sector (and for Value vs. Growth) should play out as this situation gets swept away in favor of more talk on tax cuts and stimulus, but any delays will move us to the sidelines and has us choosing spots more carefully," Block said.

    A trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
    Financials, especially banks, have been some of the best-performing stocks since Trump's election last November. The Financials Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLF) has spiked nearly 20 percent since Nov. 8.

    Comey's firing came at a time when Republicans were seemingly getting ready to move forward on tax reform as they got the ball rolling on health care reform. On April 26, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief economic advisor Gary Cohn outlined Trump's tax plan, which included reducing the top bracket to 35 percent and lowering the business tax rate to 15 percent.

    "The market really is expecting a cut," said Matthew Peterson, chief wealth strategist at LPL Financial. "We still feel it's a matter of when, not if a cut happens. But any thought this gets pushed to 2018 is a market negative."

    Equities entered Wednesday's session near record highs, as a strong earnings season helped stock prices surge over the past month.

    According to data from FactSet, 75 percent of the S&P 500 components that had reported as of Friday had topped bottom-line expectations, while 66 percent had beaten sales estimates. Eighty-three percent of S&P 500 companies had reported as of Friday.

    In economic news, mortgage applications rose 2.4 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis last week. Import prices rose 0.5 percent, more than expected.

    On tap this week:

    Wednesday

    1:30 p.m. Minneapolis Fed's Kashkari

    2:00 p.m. Federal budget

    Thursday

    Earnings: Nordstrom, , Teva Pharma, Macy's, Kohl's, Nissan, Telefonica, CyberArk Software, Schneider National, BT Group, ING, Invitation Homes

    6:25 a.m. New York Fed President William Dudley

    830 a.m. Jobless claims

    8:30 a.m. PPI

    Friday

    Earnings: Allianz, ArcelorMittal, JCPenney, Acushnet

    8:30 a.m. Retail sales

    8:30 a.m. CPI

    9:00 a.m. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans

    10:00 a.m. Consumer sentiment

    10:00 a.m. Business inventories

    12:30 p.m. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker

