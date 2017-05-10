Verizon wins bidding war to acquire Straight Path for more than $3 billion: Report

Verizon Communications won an intense bidding war to buy Straight Path Communications for more than $3 billion, beating out AT&T, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Straight Path was worth around $400 million two months ago and had just nine employees as of October, the report said.

The company's large trove of 28 GHz and 39 GHz millimeter wave spectrum used in mobile communications would give a new owner an advantage in 5G development.

Verizon and AT&T are seeking to gain an edge in the race to develop a fifth-generation network (5G) that would offer faster downloads and boost internet-reliant products such as self-driving cars.

For more on Verizon's plan to buy Straight Path, see the Wall Street Journal's report.

