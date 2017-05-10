Watch: White House faces questions about Comey firing at daily briefing

[The stream is slated to start at 1:30 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds the daily White House press briefing Wednesday, and will likely face a barrage of questions about the surprise firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Amid criticism about the manner and timing of Comey's Tuesday ouster, President Donald Trump said Wednesday that "he was not doing a good job."

Read more:

Trump on firing Comey: 'He was not doing a good job'

McConnell: Any new Russia investigation would derail current ones

A timeline of James Comey's consequential final months as FBI director

Justice Department was told to come up with reasons to fire Comey, reports say