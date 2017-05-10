    ×

    Watch: White House faces questions about Comey firing at daily briefing

    White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds the daily White House press briefing Wednesday, and will likely face a barrage of questions about the surprise firing of FBI Director James Comey.

    Amid criticism about the manner and timing of Comey's Tuesday ouster, President Donald Trump said Wednesday that "he was not doing a good job."

    Trump on firing Comey: 'He was not doing a good job'

    McConnell: Any new Russia investigation would derail current ones

    A timeline of James Comey's consequential final months as FBI director

    Justice Department was told to come up with reasons to fire Comey, reports say

