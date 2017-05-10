The super wealthy have their own exclusive versions of Amazon, Tinder and Instagram

Over-the-top shopping

To buy anything from a $18 million private jet to a $52 million yacht online (yes, really), the filthy rich turn to James Edition, a shopping site that specializes in extravagant items and brands itself as "The World's Largest Luxury Marketplace."

The site lets users search by category, such as "Helicopters" or "Yachts," or by brand, if you're specifically looking for a Rolex or a Porsche. You can even book travel through the site, including hotel stays and activities like a polar bear safari.

But sometimes the rich are looking for items even more over-the-top. Luckily, the site's "Extraordinaire" category sells items like a chair made of chrome-plated AK-47s, presumably for the billionaire who has everything.