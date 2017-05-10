The super wealthy have their own exclusive versions of Amazon, Tinder and Instagram

When the ultra-rich use the internet, they don't do it the same way as the rest of us.
In place of Amazon, Instagram and Tinder, they turn to their own exclusive apps and websites, as seen on an upcoming episode of CNBC's "The Filthy Rich Guide."
Over-the-top shopping
To buy anything from a $18 million private jet to a $52 million yacht online (yes, really), the filthy rich turn to James Edition, a shopping site that specializes in extravagant items and brands itself as "The World's Largest Luxury Marketplace."
The site lets users search by category, such as "Helicopters" or "Yachts," or by brand, if you're specifically looking for a Rolex or a Porsche. You can even book travel through the site, including hotel stays and activities like a polar bear safari.
But sometimes the rich are looking for items even more over-the-top. Luckily, the site's "Extraordinaire" category sells items like a chair made of chrome-plated AK-47s, presumably for the billionaire who has everything.
The other rich kids of Instagram
But what good is it to be rich if you can't show it off? While the average person might turn to Instagram to brag about their wealth, the mega-rich can afford to boast on "Rich Kids," an exclusive photo sharing network.
For $1,000 a month on Rich Kids, you're guaranteed to only see photos from other wealthy patrons. Similar to the check marks that denote verified Facebook and Twitter accounts, the app's prohibitive monthly fee ensures that everyone who uses it is certifiably wealthy.
Dating the 1 percent
When it comes to dating, the ultra-wealthy turn to elite outlets as well. One such app is "Luxy," known as the "Tinder of the elite dating world," according to "The Filthy Rich Guide."
The app claims that one out of every two members earns over $500,000 a year and that 41 percent of members pull in at least $1 million annually.
However, the app has come under fire for its exclusivity: In 2015, Luxy kicked out 40,000 members for being "too poor, too ugly or both."
Posh posting
So what makes for good filthy rich fodder on Instagram?
Vegas playboy Dan Bilzerian, who has an approximate net worth of $100 million and over 22 million Instagram followers streams a seemingly endless supply of expensive cars, scantily-clad women, guns, boats and… cats.
"Most people think that I just party and f--- girls all the time," Bilzerian told "The Filthy Rich Guide." "While I definitely do that, it's not the bulk of what I do."
