Whole Foods reportedly planning to pick new chairman, change more than half of board

Massive changes are coming to Whole Food Markets' board of directors.

The company reportedly plans to remove more than half of its 12 sitting directors, including its chairman, in the next year, according to Dow Jones citing sources close to the matter.

John Elstrott has been the chairman of the company's board since 2009, however, it is unclear who else will be leaving the board.

The move comes as Whole Foods faces scrutiny from activist investors who are pushing the supermarket chain to accelerate its turnaround.

Dow Jones reported that the board shake up is not part of a settlement with activist shareholder Jana Partners, which has said that it thinks the company should consider putting itself up for sale.

On April 10, Jana disclosed a nearly 9 percent stake in Whole Foods and suggested the "shares are undervalued and represent an attractive investment opportunity."

Shares of Whole Foods have risen more than 20 percent since the Jana Partners news was reported.

Also, Neuberger Berman, which owns just under 3 percent of Whole Foods, last month notified the retailer's board that it should "immediately engage shareholders" to consider options, including a possible sale of the company, The Wall Street Journal reported.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

— CNBC's Jeff Daniels contributed to this report