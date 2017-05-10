You can't put a price on love. Or can you?

More than four in 10 adults say knowing someone's credit score would affect their willingness to date him or her.

A recent survey from Bankrate.com, a personal finance website, showed that women were nearly three times as likely as men to view a poor credit score as a major consideration on whether they pursued a potential love interest. Indeed, 37 percent of the surveyed participants believe that a couple ought to know each other's credit scores after dating for a few months.

Bankrate interviewed 1,000 adults by phone in April.