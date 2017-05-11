25 public colleges that are worth the money

When choosing where to go to college, cost of tuition and future job prospects are two important factors to consider.

And while many expensive institutions are worth the investment — it's crucial to do what's right for you, after all — going to an in-state school usually guarantees that you're saving money right off the bat. Especially if that school often proves its value by leading to high-paying careers later on.

Payscale's annual College ROI Report determines the return on investment for schools across the U.S. by subtracting the cost of attendance from graduates' 20-year pay. For the report, Payscale draws its data from the approximately 1.3 million college-educated workers who successfully completed PayScale's Employee Survey over the last 10 years. Read a complete breakdown of the methodology here.

For this list, CNBC narrowed down the list to public institutions, focusing only on in-state tuition costs.

Though no one can guarantee that attending any particular school will result in the same ROI, here are 25 schools that give you a good shot.