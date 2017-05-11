"I will persist until I succeed. Always will I take another step. If that is of no avail I will take another, and yet another. In truth, one step at a time is not too difficult. I know that small attempts, repeated, will complete any undertaking." - Og Mandino

You will come across obstacles in life — fair and unfair.

And you will discover, time and time again, that what matters most is not what these obstacles are but how we see them, how we react to them and whether we keep our composure.

You will learn that this reaction determines how successful we will be in overcoming — or possibly thriving because of — them.

On December 10, 1914, a massive explosion erupted in West Orange, New Jersey. Ten buildings in legendary inventor Thomas Edison's plant, which made up more than half of the site, were engulfed in flames. Machinery worth millions and all the papers pertaining to his lifelong research were burnt to ashes.

Later, at the scene of the blaze, Edison was quoted in The New York Times as saying, "Although I am over 67 years old, I'll start all over again tomorrow."

Thomas Edison's persistence was exemplified in his famous quote, "Genius is 1 percent inspiration and 99 percent perspiration."

A.H. Wilson, his vice president and general manager, told The Times after the flames died down: "There's only one thing to do, and that is to jump right in and rebuild."

In his book, "The Obstacle Is the Way: The Timeless Art of Turning Trials into Triumph", Ryan Holiday writes:

We forget: In life, it doesn't matter what happens to you or where you came from. It matters what you do with what happens and what you've been given.

People who persist no matter the obstacles, sooner or later are bound to succeed. Despite the setbacks, it's in your best interest to turn obstacles into stepping stones. Don't choose to complain, or worse, to just give up. These choices do nothing to get you across the finish line.

Elbert Hubbard once made a profound statement about the importance of not given up. She said, "A little more persistence, a little more effort, and what seemed hopeless failure may turn to glorious success."

The obstacle in your path is the path. Never forget, within every obstacle is an opportunity to improve our condition.