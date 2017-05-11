Voice assistants like Amazon's Alexa are 'far too stupid' to speak to humans, analyst says

Amazon's Alexa and other voice assistants are "far too stupid" to hold conversations with users and the e-commerce giant's latest Echo Show product with a screen is an attempt to address the "shortcomings" of voice interaction, an analyst has claimed.

On Tuesday, Amazon unveiled the Echo Show, a voice-controlled speaker with a touchscreen display which will be available in June for $229.99. It's the next generation of its Echo speaker product.

But one analyst has criticized Alexa, the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered voice assistant that allows users to interact with the device.

"The problem is simply that Alexa (and all other others) are far too stupid to be able to hold a meaningful conversation with a user. Google Assistant is currently the best but remains woefully short of what one would consider to be a useful assistant," Richard Windsor, analyst at Edison Investment Research, wrote in a note on Wednesday.

"Digital assistants were designed to replace the human variety but because their intelligence is so limited, they are unable to hold a coherent conversation with the user. Human assistants do not need to use screens to understand requests, relay information and carry out tasks meaning that the perfect digital assistant should not either."