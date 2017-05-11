Here are 3 ways that Apple CEO Tim Cook is trying to change the world

Apple CEO Tim Cook is a staunch advocate of corporations doing their part to help improve the world.

Cook, who took the reins from the late Steve Jobs in 2011 and is one of America's highest-paid chief executives, believes people should develop their morals and character and bring a spirit of helping others to the workplace.

"Your values matter. They are your North Star. And work takes on new meaning when you feel you are pointed in the right direction," he said at a 2015 commencement address to George Washington University graduates. "Otherwise, it's just a job, and life is too short for that."

"And there is opportunity to do work that is infused with moral purpose," added Cook, who plans to one day donate almost all his money to charity. "You don't have to choose between doing good and doing well. It's a false choice, today more than ever."