Asian markets set for lower start after retail tanks in US session

U.S. equities closed lower on Thursday as weak earnings reports Macy's weighed on major U.S. retailers. This led to the S&P 500 declining 0.22 percent or 5.19 points to close at 2,394.44. The Dow Jones industrial average was off by 0.11 percent to close at 20,919.42 while the Nasdaq was down 0.22 percent or 13.18 points to close at 6,115.96.

In currency news, the pound tanked against the dollar following the Bank of England's (BOE) interest rate decision yesterday. The BOE stood pat but lowered its growth projections for the United Kingdom. Cable fell sharply after the news, last trading at $1.2889.

The dollar eased against a basket of rival currencies to trade at 99.648, but still off the 98 handle seen last week. Dollar/yen was weaker, with the greenback fetching 113.79 yen. Dollar/yen climbed above the 114 level in the last two sessions.

Oil prices made gains for a second straight session. U.S. West Texas International crude rose 1.6 percent to settle at $47.83 a barrel while Brent crude futures rose 1.1 percent to settle at $50.77.

In economic news, China foreign direct investment (FDI) data for the month of April is expected. Hong Kong will also report its first quarter GDP later today.