Asian markets set for lower start after retail tanks in US session

    Futures pointed to a weaker start for Asian markets, following the lower close stateside due to weak earnings from U.S. retailer Macy's and ahead of the G7 finance meeting in Italy.

    Macy's earnings miss for Q1 led to shares of the retailer tumbling 17 percent and weighed on the shares of other U.S. retailers.

    Masashi Kato | Getty Images

    Meanwhile, finance ministers and central bankers from G7 economies will descend on Italy to discuss a range of issues, with trade protectionism likely a key item on the agenda.

    In Asia, stocks in Japan looked set to fall, with Nikkei futures in Chicago down 0.43 percent at 19,875 and Osaka futures off by 0.4 percent at 19,880. Both were lower than the Nikkei 225's close of 19,961.55 in the previous session.

    Australian SPI futures were 0.38 percent lower, trading at 5,856 against the ASX 200 close of 5,878.337 on Thursday.

    U.S. equities closed lower on Thursday as weak earnings reports Macy's weighed on major U.S. retailers. This led to the S&P 500 declining 0.22 percent or 5.19 points to close at 2,394.44. The Dow Jones industrial average was off by 0.11 percent to close at 20,919.42 while the Nasdaq was down 0.22 percent or 13.18 points to close at 6,115.96.

    In currency news, the pound tanked against the dollar following the Bank of England's (BOE) interest rate decision yesterday. The BOE stood pat but lowered its growth projections for the United Kingdom. Cable fell sharply after the news, last trading at $1.2889.

    The dollar eased against a basket of rival currencies to trade at 99.648, but still off the 98 handle seen last week. Dollar/yen was weaker, with the greenback fetching 113.79 yen. Dollar/yen climbed above the 114 level in the last two sessions.

    Oil prices made gains for a second straight session. U.S. West Texas International crude rose 1.6 percent to settle at $47.83 a barrel while Brent crude futures rose 1.1 percent to settle at $50.77.

    In economic news, China foreign direct investment (FDI) data for the month of April is expected. Hong Kong will also report its first quarter GDP later today.

