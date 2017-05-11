CNBC’s ‘The Profit’ Returns with All-New Episodes on Tuesday, June 6 at 10pm ET/PT

Seven Small Business Owners Have the Chance to Score a Lucrative Deal with Marcus Lemonis

Plus, a Special Update Episode on a Previously Featured Business – Farrell's Ice Cream Parlour Restaurants

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. — May 11, 2017 — CNBC's hit reality series, "The Profit," featuring self-made millionaire and serial entrepreneur Marcus Lemonis, returns with eight all-new episodes beginning Tuesday, June 6 at 10pm ET/PT. Known for his famous "three Ps" ─ People, Process and Product ─ Lemonis is back to help save and grow struggling small businesses across the country, putting his own money on the line in the process. With Lemonis' help, these owners have a unique opportunity to get back on the path to success – but only if they hand over the reins and recognize that he's 100% in charge.

Fans of "The Profit" can also look forward to a special one-hour update episode on one of the businesses previously featured on the series: Farrell's Ice Cream Parlour Restaurants, based in Orange County, CA.

The new businesses featured this season include (*alphabetical order; air dates to be announced):

Ashtae Products, Inc. – Greensboro, NC

Bodhi Leaf Coffee Traders – Orange, CA

HipPops Handcrafted Gelato Bars – Miami, FL

Overtone Acoustics – Orlando, FL

Swim by Chuck Handy – Miami, FL

Windward Boardshop – Chicago, IL

Zoe's Chocolate Co. – Waynesboro, PA

In each one-hour episode of "The Profit," Lemonis makes an offer that's impossible to refuse: his cash for a piece of the business and a percentage of the profits. And once inside these companies, he'll do almost anything to save the business and make himself a profit; even if it means firing the president, promoting the secretary, or doing the work himself.

Since "The Profit" first premiered, Marcus Lemonis, Chairman and CEO of Camping World and Good Sam Enterprises, has invested more than $50 million of his own money in the companies featured on the series.

To learn more about "The Profit," visit: theprofit.cnbc.com. Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheProfitCNBC/ and follow us on Twitter: @TheProfitCNBC and #TheProfit, and Instagram: @TheProfitCNBC.

"The Profit" is produced for CNBC by Machete Productions with Amber Mazzola serving as executive producer. Jim Ackerman and Luke Bauer are the executive producers for CNBC.

About CNBC:

With CNBC in the U.S., CNBC in Asia Pacific, CNBC in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and CNBC World, CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news and provides real-time financial market coverage and business information to more than 385 million homes worldwide, including more than 94 million households in the United States and Canada. CNBC also provides daily business updates to 400 million households across China. The network's 15 live hours a day of business programming in North America (weekdays from 4:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET) is produced at CNBC's global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and includes reports from CNBC News bureaus worldwide. CNBC at night features a mix of new reality programming, CNBC's highly successful series produced exclusively for CNBC and a number of distinctive in-house documentaries.

CNBC also has a vast portfolio of digital products which deliver real-time financial market news and information across a variety of platforms including: CNBC.com; CNBC PRO, the premium, integrated desktop/mobile service that provides live access to CNBC programming, exclusive video content and global market data and analysis; a suite of CNBC mobile products including the CNBC Apps for iOS, Android and Windows devices; and additional products such as the CNBC App for the Apple Watch and Apple TV.

Members of the media can receive more information about CNBC and its programming on the NBCUniversal Media Village Web site at http://www.nbcumv.com/programming/cnbc.

For more information about NBCUniversal, please visit http://www.NBCUniversal.com.

About Machete Productions:

Founded in 2011, Machete Productions is the brainchild of Emmy-nominated Executive Producer Amber Mazzola. Since its formation, Amber and Machete have produced the first unscripted series under the CNBC prime banner, "Treasure Detectives," and then went on to produce The Profit, the #1 original series on CNBC now in its fourth season. Machete also produces the hit series, WAGS: LA for sister network E! currently in its third season as well as spin-offs WAGS: Miami now in its second season and WAGS: Atlanta in its first season.