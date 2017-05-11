Cramer on 'arrogant' Snap CEO Spiegel: Take my advice, 'humility is a fabulous thing'

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel is "so arrogant" and needs to find some humility, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday.

Cramer's comment came a day after Spiegel laughed when asked by an analyst during an earnings conference call whether he was afraid of Facebook. Earlier Wednesday, Snap's first earnings report as a public company fell short of Wall Street's expectations.

"People are going to copy your product if you build great stuff," Spiegel said. "Just because Yahoo has a search box doesn't make it Google."

On Thursday, Cramer said: "You've got to put him through some sort of gauntlet because this guy is so arrogant. He's so arrogant that I mean, honestly, Evan Spiegel, listen to me and listen to me good : You're going to introduce yourself next time and then you're going to back off and let your CFO talk."

In his comments on "Squawk on the Street" Cramer continued: "You're going to say, 'You know what, I did not do the job I'd like to, but I'm going to work harder."

"Humility is a fabulous thing," Cramer added.

Snap did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

Shares of the parent company of Snapchat were down on Thursday following the earnings report. Facebook's Instagram has been beefing up its camera features, making its app more like Snapchat.